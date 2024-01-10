Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 24,261 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,261 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $4,680,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 30.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,572,000 after purchasing an additional 92,231 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $480.42. 175,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.54. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

