Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 25,327 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Mastercard by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,167,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,185,000 after buying an additional 119,086 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $426.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.52 and a 200-day moving average of $402.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

