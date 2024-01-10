Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 30,964 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,964 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.38.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.04. The company had a trading volume of 154,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.86. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

