Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 31,136 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,136 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,405. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

