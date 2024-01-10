Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 34,540 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.17. 36,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,660. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

