Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 61,335 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $153.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.