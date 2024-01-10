Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 62,163 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,163 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.10. 51,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,378. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

