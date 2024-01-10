Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 94,999 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,999 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 14.4% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,333,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,809,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $12,112,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 146,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $162.75. 148,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $165.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

AMETEK Profile



AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

