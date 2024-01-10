Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises 1.2% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.00. 213,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $245.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.