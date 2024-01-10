Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

