E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.40. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. E2open Parent shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 777,594 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

