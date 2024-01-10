Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 574 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $292.29 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.58 and its 200 day moving average is $265.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

