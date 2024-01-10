Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

