Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

