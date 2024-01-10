Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.59 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $584.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $607.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.