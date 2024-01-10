Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 328,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CL opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.