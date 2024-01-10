Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.17 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

NYSE:AXP opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

