Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after purchasing an additional 295,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $307.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.91. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

