Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

