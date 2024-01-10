Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.0 %

PCAR stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $64.78 and a 52-week high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

