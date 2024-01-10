Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

