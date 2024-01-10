Eads & Heald Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $254.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

