Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,868,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,177 shares of company stock worth $7,519,788. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $666.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $616.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.