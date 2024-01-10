Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,908,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,220,000 after buying an additional 151,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 985,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8 %

APH opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

