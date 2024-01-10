Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

