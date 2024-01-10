Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $927.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $963.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

