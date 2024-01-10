Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,489.23 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,179.32 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,261.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,079.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.