Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day moving average is $182.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

