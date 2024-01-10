Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 229 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $303.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.29. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $248.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

