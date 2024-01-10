Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 289 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

