Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 404 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

