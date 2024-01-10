Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 416 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

