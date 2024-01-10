Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 70 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

