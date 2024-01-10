Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.6% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $456.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

