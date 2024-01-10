Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 90 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $531.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.19.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

