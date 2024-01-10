Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $235.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

