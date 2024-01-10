Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 52-Week High at $242.41

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.41 and last traded at $240.93, with a volume of 107193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

