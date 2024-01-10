Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.30. 190,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.54 and its 200 day moving average is $181.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

