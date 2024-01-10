Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.88-0.94 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

