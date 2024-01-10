Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Elekta AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %
About Elekta AB (publ)
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
