Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.2% in the third quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 209.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

LLY stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $628.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $596.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $637.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

