Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $859.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.93. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 84.21% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after buying an additional 215,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 63,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFC

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.