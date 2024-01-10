Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

NYSE EARN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 28,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,822. The stock has a market cap of $99.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($1.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,174 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

