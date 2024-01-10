EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

