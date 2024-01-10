Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 151,794 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.60% of PlayAGS worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,152 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,363,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 226,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,292 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 288,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Trading Down 4.0 %

AGS opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.71 million, a PE ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 2.37. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

