Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 332.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,982,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pinterest by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 412,339 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $53,107.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,204,628.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,985 shares of company stock worth $3,606,777 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.