Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.