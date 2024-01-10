Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $115,000 Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Integer were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Integer by 1,226.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Integer by 84.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 386,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

