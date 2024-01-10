Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Down 3.7 %

FLYW opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Insider Activity at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,592. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flywire

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.