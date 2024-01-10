Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $837,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.